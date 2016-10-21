-
New Year Honours 2017
The New Year Honours list 2017 recognises the achievements of a wide range of RAF personnel.
-
Red Arrows Return
Red Arrows return completes historic deployment that illustrated the UK’s influence across the globe, promoting British prosperity and business excellence.
-
Reaching for the Sky
A Royal Air Force airman who lost a leg in a motorcycle accident has become the first amputee to fly solo in a Spitfire since WWII aces Douglas Bader and Colin “Hoppy” Hodgkinson.
Latest News Updates
Latest updates including Operational News
Expeditionary Air Force
Find out more about the RAF's global operations
RAF Recruitment
Our full-time regulars work side by side with spare-time reserves.
FTRS Vacancies
View Full-Time Reserve Service (FTRS) vacancies available.
World War 1
The World’s first independent Air Force was born in battle
RAF Safety Centre
Royal Air Force Safety Centre Information
RAF Sport
All the sports in the RAF
RAF on Display
Find out more about our display teams
RAF Online Survey Spring 2016
Please take 2 minutes to answer a few questions about your visit to the website today.
Inspiration and Innovation 2016