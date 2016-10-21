  • Royal Air Force Honours

    New Year Honours 2017

    The New Year Honours list 2017 recognises the achievements of a wide range of RAF personnel.

  • Red Arrows Return

    Red Arrows Return

    Red Arrows return completes historic deployment that illustrated the UK’s influence across the globe, promoting British prosperity and business excellence.

  • Amputee - Spitfire

    Reaching for the Sky

    A Royal Air Force airman who lost a leg in a motorcycle accident has become the first amputee to fly solo in a Spitfire since WWII aces Douglas Bader and Colin “Hoppy” Hodgkinson.

Air Power

Inspiration and Innovation 2016

